Quantcast

SoftBank plans to lend up to $20 bln to employees to invest in new fund

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 17 Reuters - Japan'sSoftBank Group Corp is planning to lend up to $20 billion to its employees, including Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, to buy stakes in its second Vision Fund, the Wall Street Journal on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter (graphic).

Son himself may account for over half of that amount, the Journal reported, adding that executives feel that such a step will make employees more accountable as the investments of the fund can be canceled if a manager leaves or is found to have engaged in a "reckless deal".

The loans are likely to have an interest rate of about 5%, the WSJ said, citing a source.

SoftBank is discussing with many pensions and insurers, including in Taiwan, for total investments that it hopes will cross $30 billion, the WSJ reported.

SoftBank was not immediately available for a comment on Saturday.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar