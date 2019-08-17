SoftBank plans to lend up to $20 bln to employees to invest in new fund

Shutterstock photo





Aug 17 Reuters - Japan'sSoftBank Group Corp is planning to lend up to $20 billion to its employees, including Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, to buy stakes in its second Vision Fund, the Wall Street Journal on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter (graphic).

Son himself may account for over half of that amount, the Journal reported, adding that executives feel that such a step will make employees more accountable as the investments of the fund can be canceled if a manager leaves or is found to have engaged in a "reckless deal".

The loans are likely to have an interest rate of about 5%, the WSJ said, citing a source.

SoftBank is discussing with many pensions and insurers, including in Taiwan, for total investments that it hopes will cross $30 billion, the WSJ reported.

SoftBank was not immediately available for a comment on Saturday.