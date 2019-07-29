SoftBank Group CEO says to invest $2 bln in ride-hailing app Grab

Reuters
JAKARTA, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan'sSoftBank Group Corp will invest $2 billion in ride-hailing app Grab, its chief executive, Masayoshi Son, told reporters in Jakarta on Monday.
SoftBank will also help the Southeast Asian technology company build a second headquarters in the Indonesian capital, Son said.
