SoftBank Group CEO says to invest $2 bln in ride-hailing app Grab

JAKARTA, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan'sSoftBank Group Corp will invest $2 billion in ride-hailing app Grab, its chief executive, Masayoshi Son, told reporters in Jakarta on Monday.

SoftBank will also help the Southeast Asian technology company build a second headquarters in the Indonesian capital, Son said.

