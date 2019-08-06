Quantcast

Softbank acquires 8.1% stake in Brazil's Banco Inter via share offering

By Reuters

Reuters


SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japan'sSoftBank Group Corp has acquired a 8.1% stake in the Brazilian online lender Banco Inter SA through a share offering that concluded last week, according to a securities filing published on Tuesday.

Banco Inter raised 1.3 billion reais ($329.20 million) in a primary share offering to fund its expansion, pricing its units, comprised by one common share and two preferred shares, at 39.99 reais. SoftBank acquired 760 million reais in units.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japan'sSoftBank Group Corp has acquired a 8.1% stake in the Brazilian online lender Banco Inter SA through a share offering that concluded last week, according to a securities filing published on Tuesday.

Banco Inter raised 1.3 billion reais ($329.20 million) in a primary share offering to fund its expansion, pricing its units, comprised by one common share and two preferred shares, at 39.99 reais. SoftBank acquired 760 million reais in units.





This article appears in: Economy , Banking and Loans , Technology , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar