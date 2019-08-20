Quantcast

Soccer-Bury kicked out of League Cup and have fifth league fixture suspended

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 20 (Reuters) - Bury have been expelled from the League Cup and have had their League One fixture against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday suspended as the English Football League (EFL) seeks further clarification on their ability to meet their financial obligations.

The EFL said on Tuesday that their game against Tranmere would be the third-tier club's sixth consecutive match to be suspended after their League Cup first-round tie was also cancelled.

Sheffield Wednesday, who were Bury's first-round opponents, have been awarded the tie and will move into the second round of the competition, where they will face Rotherham United.

The EFL has also confirmed that if Bury are expelled, the League One season will be completed with 23 teams, with the number of relegation places reduced from four to three.





