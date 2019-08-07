Quantcast

Soaring prices in super-long euro bonds ape crypto, tech surges

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


By Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - If you thought exponential price surges and bubble-like vertical chart lines were only the stuff of cryptocurrencies or tech stocks, think again. Euro zone government bonds with super-long maturities between 50 and 100 years are surging.

These long-dated bonds reflect recession concerns, a collapse of inflation expectations, negative interest rates and expectations of ever more central bank bond buying. But for speculators, the price gains this year are eye-watering.

For an interactive version of the below graphic, click.

Other long-dated debt in the euro zone, such as Belgium's 50-year bond, has rallied 45%. Slovakian and French equivalents have gained 44.7% and 41.3% respectively.

For an interactive version of the below graphic, click.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar