SNX vs. QTWO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Business - Software Services sector might want to consider either Synnex (SNX) or Q2 Holdings (QTWO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Synnex and Q2 Holdings are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that SNX's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

SNX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.85, while QTWO has a forward P/E of 568.86. We also note that SNX has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. QTWO currently has a PEG ratio of 28.44.

Another notable valuation metric for SNX is its P/B ratio of 1.20. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, QTWO has a P/B of 11.41.

Based on these metrics and many more, SNX holds a Value grade of A, while QTWO has a Value grade of F.

SNX is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that SNX is likely the superior value option right now.