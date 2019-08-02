SNX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Synnex Corp (Symbol: SNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.16, changing hands as low as $90.91 per share. Synnex Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SNX's low point in its 52 week range is $71.825 per share, with $109.62 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $91.25.
