SNC-Lavalin says court okays highway stake sale to CPPIB

By Reuters

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said on Wednesday a ruling by a Canadian court would allow it to proceed with the sale of its 10.01% stake in a Canadian toll highway to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Two shareholders in the Highway 407 toll road operator were trying to acquire SNC's stake for C$3.25 billion ($2.41 billion), with the dispute headed to Ontario Superior Court on June 21 to settle which one of them would buy the stake.

SNC shareholders have been closely watching the Highway 407 sale, which will be used to pay down debt.

Last week, SNC cut its dividend and reported a wider-than-expected loss in its main engineering and construction unit, as expenses run high.





