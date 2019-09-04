SNBR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.68, changing hands as low as $38.53 per share. Sleep Number Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SNBR's low point in its 52 week range is $30.44 per share, with $52.08 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.62.
