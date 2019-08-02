Snatch This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Vice Chairman Daley Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on July 18, Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Vice Chairman, William M. Daley, invested $509,920.97 into 11,350 shares of BK, for a cost per share of $44.93. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) and achieve a cost basis 1.4% cheaper than Daley, with shares changing hands as low as $44.30 per share. It should be noted that Daley has collected $0.31/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 0.7% on their purchase from a total return basis. Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BK's low point in its 52 week range is $42.125 per share, with $54.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.05. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which BK insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/18/2019 William M. Daley Vice Chairman 11,350 $44.93 $509,920.97

The current annualized dividend paid by Bank of New York Mellon Corp is $1.24/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 07/26/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BK, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »