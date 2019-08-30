Snap (SNAP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snap (SNAP) closed at $15.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had lost 5.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.95%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SNAP as it approaches its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 58.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $437.59 million, up 46.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.45% and +42.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SNAP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.