Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Snap-On Incorporated ( SNA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.95 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SNA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $144.02, the dividend yield is 2.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNA was $144.02, representing a -23.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $189.46 and a 6.45% increase over the 52 week low of $135.29.

SNA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). SNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.32. Zacks Investment Research reports SNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.19%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNA as a top-10 holding:

Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF ( HDGE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HDGE with an increase of 4.14% over the last 100 days.