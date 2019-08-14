Snag This Cheap Energy Stock Even Lower Than VP, Chief Financial Officer Glyphis Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on August 9, Centennial Resource Development Inc's VP, Chief Financial Officer, George S. Glyphis, invested $234,705.00 into 50,000 shares of CDEV, for a cost per share of $4.69. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (Symbol: CDEV) and achieve a cost basis 8.8% cheaper than Glyphis, with shares changing hands as low as $4.28 per share. Centennial Resource Development Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CDEV's low point in its 52 week range is $4.24 per share, with $23.12 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $4.25. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CDEV insider buying
was recorded over the last six months:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2019
|George S. Glyphis
|VP, Chief Financial Officer
|50,000
|$4.69
|$234,705.00
