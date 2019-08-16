Snag This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Director Giambalvo Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on August 7, Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.'s Director, John W. Giambalvo, invested $8,383.06 into 372 shares of CVLY, for a cost per share of $22.54. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: CVLY) and achieve a cost basis 3.0% cheaper than Giambalvo, with shares changing hands as low as $21.85 per share. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVLY's low point in its 52 week range is $19.65 per share, with $30.8032 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $22.29. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CVLY insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/25/2019 Brian D. Brunner Director 1,000 $20.90 $20,896.60 05/02/2019 Brian D. Brunner Director 1,000 $21.00 $21,000.00 05/06/2019 John W. Giambalvo Director 370 $21.82 $8,072.51 06/04/2019 Brian D. Brunner Director 74 $20.80 $1,539.20 06/05/2019 Brian D. Brunner Director 926 $20.80 $19,260.80 06/03/2019 Brian D. Brunner Director 4,000 $21.25 $85,000.00 08/07/2019 John W. Giambalvo Director 372 $22.54 $8,383.06

The current annualized dividend paid by Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is $0.64/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 07/22/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CVLY, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

