SMV, PQIN: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF ( USMV ), which added 8,800,000 units, or a 1.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of USMV, in morning trading today Newmont Goldcorp Corporation ( NEM ) is up about 0.3%, and Waste Management ( WM ) is lower by about 0.1%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the PQIN ETF ( PQIN
), which added 200,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.
