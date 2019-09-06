Smiths News signs five-year distribution deal with The Telegraph

Shutterstock photo





Sept 6 (Reuters) - British newspaper distributor Connect Group Plc said on Friday its Smiths News network secured a five-year contract to distribute The Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, with annual revenue of more than 100 million pounds.

The agreement, which will run from October to September 2024 and account for about 15% of Smiths News' newspaper sales, includes all of the existing distribution territories with The Telegraph, the company said.

Including other agreements signed recently, Smiths News has now secured 80% of its total newspaper and magazine revenues under new long-term contracts until at least 2024, the distribution and logistics provider said.

