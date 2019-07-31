Shutterstock photo

Smith & Nephew raises full-year revenue outlook



July 31 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew on Wednesday forecast higher full-year revenue after reporting a better-than-expected first-half profit, boosted by higher demand for its artificial hips and knees as well as sports injury treatments, especially in emerging markets.

The company now expects 2019 underlying revenue to grow between 3% and 4%. In May, it had raised its growth expectation to the higher end of its 2.5% to 3.5% forecast range.

Trading profit of 45.8 cents per share for the six months ended June 29 beat analysts' average expectation of 44.9 cents, according to a of 14 analysts (graphic).