Smartphone protective case maker Zagg fields buyout interest

By Reuters

By Greg Roumeliotis

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Zagg Inc , a U.S. manufacturer of protective cases for smartphones and tablets, is weighing options that include a potential sale after attracting acquisition interest from buyout firms, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Zagg has become a takeover target amid softer demand for smartphones and U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods that have hit its supply chain. Its shares have lost close to three-fourths of their value since their peak in November 2017.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Zagg representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Zagg makes various accessories for electronics, including Gear4 smartphone cases, Braven headphones, and Mophie battery phone cases. Its products are distributed via Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com.

Last month, Zagg announced the resignation of its president, Brian Stech. The company has been led since last year by its chief executive, Chris Ahern.

Zagg is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings later on Tuesday.





