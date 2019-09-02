Smartphone maker Xiaomi plans $1.5 bln share buyback, shares jump

Reuters





SHANGHAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp said on Tuesday it will buy back up to HK$12 billion ($1.53 billion) worth of its shares, in a move aimed at supporting its faltering shares.

The decision comes less than a week after the company scrapped a planned share offering in mainland China.

In a statement, Xiaomi chairman Lei Jun said a share repurchase will demonstrate the firm's confidence in its own business outlook and prospects.

Xiaomi shares jumped as much as 6.8% to HK$8.92 on Tuesday after the buyback news. Excluding Tuesday's gains, the shares have lost nearly a third of its value so far this year.

($1 = 7.8430 Hong Kong dollars)