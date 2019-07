Shutterstock photo





MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - A small earthquake struck central Mexico City on Tuesday night, jolting office towers and apartment buildings in the sprawling metropolis, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

A quake of magnitude 2.9 was registered in the central Mexico City neighborhood of Alvaro Obregon at 10:59 p.m., the National Seismological Service said on social network Twitter.

David Leon, Mexico's head of emergency services, said there were no immediate reports of damage.