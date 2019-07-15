Quantcast

Small Caps and Junk Spell Big Trouble to Come

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

(New York)

On the one hand the market looks very healthy (new all-time highs every day), but if you look more deeply there are some signs of dysfunction that appear as though they may spill out into the biggest indexes. Demand for risk assets looks quite weak. Consider for instance that the Russell 2000 is hurting even as large caps rise. Similarly, junk bonds are not doing well despite the seeming risk-on environment. Both of those developments show that liquidity is lacking. "Small caps are more sensitive to liquidity issues, both good and bad", says a market strategist.

FINSUM : The weakness is small caps and junk bonds shows that more investors are sitting on the sidelines right now, but that does not necessarily mean trouble more broadly.

