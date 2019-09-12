Quantcast

SLV, XRT: Big ETF Outflows

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Silver Trust ( SLV ), where 9,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.2% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF ( XRT ), which lost 2,400,000 of its units, representing a 28.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today Stamps.com ( STMP ) is up about 0.9%, and Guess ( GES ) is higher by about 0.8%.

This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: SLV , XRT , STMP , GES


BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












