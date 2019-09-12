Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Silver Trust ( SLV ), where 9,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.2% decrease week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF ( XRT
), which lost 2,400,000 of its units, representing a 28.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today Stamps.com ( STMP
) is up about 0.9%, and Guess ( GES
) is higher by about 0.8%.
VIDEO: SLV, XRT: Big ETF Outflows