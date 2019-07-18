Slug and Lettuce owner to buy pub chain Ei for 1.3 billion pounds

Shutterstock photo





July 18 (Reuters) - Slug and Lettuce owner Stonegate Pub Company said on Thursday it had agreed to pay 1.27 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) to buy pub operator Ei Group , taking control of the company's more than 4,000 pubs and massively expanding its existing network.

Under the deal, Stonegate will offer 285 pence in cash for each Ei share, representing a premium of more than 38% over Wednesday's close.

Stonegate, which has a national estate of over 765 operating outlets, began trading in November 2010 after buying 333 pubs from Mitchells & Butlers . It has since grown in size and scale through a series of acquisitions.

The deal values Ei, formerly known as Enterprise Inns, at 2.97 billion pounds, including debt.

Ei directors intend to unanimously recommend the offer to shareholders. They were advised by Deutsche Bank and Rothschild & Co while Barclays is acting as financial adviser to Stonegate.

($1 = 0.8036 pounds)