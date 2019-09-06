Slovenia's NLB bank reports 10% drop in first half net profit

Reuters





LJUBLJANA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Slovenia's largest bank NLB reported group net profit of 94.3 million euros ($104 million) for the first half of 2019 on Friday, down from 104.8 million a year ago, mainly due to new provisions for bad loans and higher costs.

Slovenia sold 75% of NLB to international investors in 2018 and earlier this year to fulfil a commitment to the European Union which approved state aid for the bank in 2013. The government plans to keep 25% of the bank in its hands to have a say in future business decisions.

During the first half of the yearbad loans fell to 6% of all loans from 8.3% a year ago. New provisions for bad loans amounted to 5.5 million euros while costs were up by 1%.

NLB has subsidiaries in Serbia, Bosnia, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)