Slovenian lender NLB bids for Serbia's Komercijalna

LJUBLJANA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) has filed a non-binding bid to purchase Serbia's second largest bank Komercijalna Banka , Slovenian newspaper Dnevnik reported on Thursday, citing unofficial sources.
NLB was not available for an immediate comment.
NLB, which owns banks in Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Kosovo and Macedonia, has a market share of only 1.5% in Serbia and has been aiming to increase it.
Following the purchase the state owns about 83% of Komercijalna.
Slovenia sold 75% of NLB to international investors in 2018 and earlier this year while the government kept 25% to have a say in key business decisions.
