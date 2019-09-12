Slovenian lender NLB bids for Serbia's Komercijalna

Reuters





LJUBLJANA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) has filed a non-binding bid to purchase Serbia's second largest bank Komercijalna Banka , Slovenian newspaper Dnevnik reported on Thursday, citing unofficial sources.

NLB was not available for an immediate comment.

NLB, which owns banks in Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Kosovo and Macedonia, has a market share of only 1.5% in Serbia and has been aiming to increase it.

Following the purchase the state owns about 83% of Komercijalna.

Slovenia sold 75% of NLB to international investors in 2018 and earlier this year while the government kept 25% to have a say in key business decisions.