Quantcast

Slovenia to resettle Venezuelans with Slovenian ancestry

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LJUBLJANA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - At least 47 Venezuelans with Slovenian ancestry will be resettled in Slovenia to escape the economic meltdown that has given rise to "unbearable conditions" in the South American country, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.

Peter Jozef Cesnik, the Minister for Slovenians Abroad, told reporters the cabinet had approved the move given the widespread lack of water, electricity and medicines in Venezuela.

His ministry said about 1,000 people of Slovenian origin live in Venezuela of which around 100 were expected to ask for resettlement in Slovenia. The government expects to spend at least 200,000 euros($222,880.00) for the process this year.

Slovenia is a small euro zone country in southeastern Europe which borders on Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar