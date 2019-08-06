Quantcast

Slovakia's SPP says interested in assets for sale amid E.ON, RWE asset swap

By Reuters

Reuters


BRATISLAVA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Slovakia's state-owned gas and electricity supplier SPP said on Tuesday it was interested in Slovak, Czech or Hungarian assets that could be for sale as result of E.ON, RWE asset swap.

"SPP closely watches the state of asset swap between E.ON and RWE, currently under the European Commission review. Should the transaction result in the sale of these assets in Slovakia, the Czech Republic or Hungary, SPP is interested in entering negotiations on their purchase," the company said in a statement.

E.ON is expected to win EU antitrust approval to buy rival Innogy's network and retail assets, sources said mid-July, in a deal set to transform the German company into a major player in the European energy market.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar