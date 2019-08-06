Slovakia's SPP says interested in assets for sale amid E.ON, RWE asset swap

Reuters





BRATISLAVA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Slovakia's state-owned gas and electricity supplier SPP said on Tuesday it was interested in Slovak, Czech or Hungarian assets that could be for sale as result of E.ON, RWE asset swap.

"SPP closely watches the state of asset swap between E.ON and RWE, currently under the European Commission review. Should the transaction result in the sale of these assets in Slovakia, the Czech Republic or Hungary, SPP is interested in entering negotiations on their purchase," the company said in a statement.

E.ON is expected to win EU antitrust approval to buy rival Innogy's network and retail assets, sources said mid-July, in a deal set to transform the German company into a major player in the European energy market.