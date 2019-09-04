SLM Corporation (SLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

SLM Corporation ( SLM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SLM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.44, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLM was $8.44, representing a -30.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.09 and a 8.76% increase over the 52 week low of $7.76.

SLM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company ( AXP ) and S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ). SLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports SLM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.58%, compared to an industry average of 17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLM as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund ( EZA )

Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF ( FLZA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLZA with an decrease of -12.07% over the last 100 days. EZA has the highest percent weighting of SLM at 3.37%.