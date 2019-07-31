SLCA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.74, changing hands as high as $13.99 per share. US Silica Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SLCA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.30 per share, with $27.31 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.17.
