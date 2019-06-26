SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

SL Green Realty Corp ( SLG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.85 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SLG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SLG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $82.27, the dividend yield is 4.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLG was $82.27, representing a -22.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.54 and a 7.16% increase over the 52 week low of $76.77.

SLG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). SLG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.01. Zacks Investment Research reports SLG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.02%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

