Skyworks Solutions Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: SWKS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.85, changing hands as low as $75.61 per share. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SWKS's low point in its 52 week range is $60.115 per share, with $96.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $75.63.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »