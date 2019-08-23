Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. ( SWKS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SWKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.79% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $76.92, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWKS was $76.92, representing a -18.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.39 and a 27.95% increase over the 52 week low of $60.12.

SWKS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ) and Intel Corporation ( INTC ). SWKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.24. Zacks Investment Research reports SWKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -13.68%, compared to an industry average of -5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWKS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.