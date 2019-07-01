Skyworks Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SWKS

In trading on Monday, shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: SWKS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.64, changing hands as high as $84.50 per share. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SWKS's low point in its 52 week range is $60.115 per share, with $103.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $81.90.
