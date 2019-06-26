Quantcast

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

SkyWest, Inc. ( SKYW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SKYW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.07, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SKYW was $56.07, representing a -14.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.80 and a 32.3% increase over the 52 week low of $42.38.

SKYW is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as FedEx Corporation ( FDX ) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ). SKYW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.97. Zacks Investment Research reports SKYW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.98%, compared to an industry average of 17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SKYW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SKYW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SKYW as a top-10 holding:

  • U.S. Global Jets ETF ( JETS )
  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF ( PSCI )
  • AdvisorShares Cornerstone Small Cap ETF ( SCAP )
  • Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF ( VIOV )
  • iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF ( IJS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 6.04% over the last 100 days. JETS has the highest percent weighting of SKYW at 3.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




