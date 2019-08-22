Quantcast

S.Korea's top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case on Aug.29 - YTN

By Reuters

Reuters


SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South Korea'sSupreme Court will deliver a ruling on the bribery conviction of Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee on Aug. 29 in a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of the country's then-president in 2017, broadcaster YTN said on Friday.

In February 2018, the 51-year old Samsung Electronics Co Ltd vice chairman was released after an appeals court gave him a suspended jail sentence on charges of bribery, embezzlement and others. Both Lee and state prosecutors appealed to the Supreme Court.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South Korea'sSupreme Court will deliver a ruling on the bribery conviction of Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee on Aug. 29 in a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of the country's then-president in 2017, broadcaster YTN said on Friday.

In February 2018, the 51-year old Samsung Electronics Co Ltd vice chairman was released after an appeals court gave him a suspended jail sentence on charges of bribery, embezzlement and others. Both Lee and state prosecutors appealed to the Supreme Court.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar