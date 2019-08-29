S.Korea's SK Innovation to file patent infringement lawsuit against LG Chem in U.S.

Reuters





SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker SK Innovation Co Ltd on Friday said it plans to sue compatriot LG Chem Ltd and its U.S. subsidiary in the United States over alleged patent infringement related to electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

SK Innovation said in a statement it also planned to file a separate lawsuit against LG Electronics Inc in the United States, claiming the latter produced EV battery modules and packs with the unauthorised use of SK Innovation's patents.

SK Innovation said it is still making legal preparations to file the lawsuits against LG Chem and LG Chem Michigan Inc through the U.S. International Trade Commission.

SK Innovation's legal battle against bigger rival LG Chem comes after the latter sued SK Innovation in the United States for alleged theft of trade secrets by hiring former employees.

"These lawsuits are not relevant to LG Chem's lawsuit against us accusing misappropriation of trade secrets, but they are rightful lawsuits to protect our intellectual property," YS Yoon, president of SK Innovation's battery business, said in a statement.

SK Innovation, South Korea's biggest oil refiner, is a latecomer to an EV battery market led by LG Chem and Samsung SDI Co Ltd as well as Japan'sPanasonic Corp . It started mass production in 2012 with customers including Germany'sDaimler AG and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE.

If the court finds in favour of SK Innovation, LG Chem will no longer be able to sell affected battery products.

Such legal feuds could weaken South Korean battery makers at a time of heightened global competition to the extent that the government may even act as mediator to secure a swift resolution, one industry source told Reuters.