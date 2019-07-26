S.Korea's SK Innovation expects diesel demand to help refining margins improve

Reuters





SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - South Korea'sSK Innovation , owner of South Korea's biggest oil refiner SK Energy, said on Friday that refining margins are expected to improve, driven by solid diesel demand before new rules on marine fuels take effect from 2020.

"Diesel demand is expected to grow as the International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s new shipping fuel regulations will be implemented from 2020," the company said in an earnings statement.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - South Korea'sSK Innovation , owner of South Korea's biggest oil refiner SK Energy, said on Friday that refining margins are expected to improve, driven by solid diesel demand before new rules on marine fuels take effect from 2020.

"Diesel demand is expected to grow as the International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s new shipping fuel regulations will be implemented from 2020," the company said in an earnings statement.