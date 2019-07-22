Quantcast

S.Korea's POSCO Q2 operating profit falls 15%, matches forecasts

Reuters

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Tuesday its second-quarter operating profit fell 15% as higher raw material costs weighed on margins, in line with market estimates.

POSCO, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker, said its consolidated April-June operating profit was 1.1 trillion won ($933 million). That compared with 1.3 trillion won a year earlier and an average estimate of 1.1 trillion won, compiled from 13 analyst forecasts according to Refinitiv data.

The company's second-quarter revenue rose 1.5% year-on-year to 16.3 trillion won.

($1 = 1,179.0200 won)





