Quantcast

S.Korea's Hana Bank to buy 15% stake in Vietnam's BIDV for around $850 mln

By Reuters

Reuters


By Ju-min Park and Khanh Vu

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - South Korea'sHana Bank has agreed to buy a 15% stake in the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) for 1 trillion won ($850 million), its parent Hana Financial Group said on Monday.

BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest listed bank with a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, said it will issue 603.3 million new shares for the stake sale. It pegged the deal value at 20.295 trillion dong ($874 million).

Vietnam caps foreign ownership in local banks at 30%, but has allowed some overseas banks to open wholly-owned units.

Hana Financial said in a regulatory filing the purchase of the BIDV stake will facilitate its entry into the Vietnamese market and secure sources for its mid- to long-term growth.

Vietnamese banks need as much as $20 billion in the run-up to the adoption of Basel II standards, scheduled for Jan. 1, 2020, Fitch Ratings said in a note last week.

Vietnam'sMilitary Commercial Joint Stock Bank said last week it was seeking to sell a 7.5% stake to one or more foreign investors this year.

South Korea is the largest source of foreign direct investment in Vietnam, which has over recent years become a production base for several companies such as Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics Inc .

($1 = 1,176.27 won)

($1 = 23,217 dong)





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar