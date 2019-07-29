Quantcast

S.Korea's Asiana Airlines to switch to smaller planes for some Japan routes

By Reuters

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - South Korea'sAsiana Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it plans to switch to smaller planes for some of its Japan routes starting September due to declining demand amid a worsening diplomatic and economic row between South Korea and Japan.

The country's second-largest full-fledged carrier does not currently have plans to discontinue any routes to Japan, but it is monitoring the situation, a spokesman at Asiana Airlines told Reuters.

