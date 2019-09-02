S.Korea's Aekyung, KCGI to join bidding for Asiana Airlines

Reuters





SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's retail-to-airline group Aekyung and activist fund KCGI plan to participate in preliminary bidding for a stake in Asiana Airlines , the country's No.2 carrier, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

South Korean conglomerates GS Group and SK Group will not participate in the bid for the debt-ridden carrier, company officials told Reuters.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's retail-to-airline group Aekyung and activist fund KCGI plan to participate in preliminary bidding for a stake in Asiana Airlines , the country's No.2 carrier, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

South Korean conglomerates GS Group and SK Group will not participate in the bid for the debt-ridden carrier, company officials told Reuters.