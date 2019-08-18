Quantcast

S.Korean activist fund KCGI eyes stake in Asiana Airlines

By Reuters

SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's activist fund KCGI, the second-largest shareholder in the parent company of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , is interested in buying rival carrier Asiana Airlines Inc , KCGI Chief Executive Kang Sung-boo told Reuters.

KCGI is in talks with several local and overseas entities to form a consortium to join the bidding for Asiana Airlines, which is expected to receive initial bids on Sept.3, Kang said on Monday, without elaborating further.

Kumho Industrial , the top shareholder of Asiana Airlines, said in April it would sell its entire 31.05% stake in the debt-ridden carrier to keep it afloat. The stake is worth 341 billion won ($282.03 million) as of Friday's closing price.

"I believe the entire airline industry in Korea is in crisis. The industry needs to undergo a change," Kang told Reuters over the phone.

Shares of Asiana Airlines, South Korea's second-largest carrier after Korean Air Lines, were trading up 1.8% in early trade, while affiliate Asiana IDT rose 3.5% in the wider market that was up 0.6%.

($1 = 1,209.1000 won)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


