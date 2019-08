Shutterstock photo





SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - South Korea on Monday warned against one-way bets on the won after the currency fell sharply in early trade on increased investor concerns about the global economy.

"The government's basic stance is that it will take action in a pre-emptive manner if there is a herd behaviour on the foreign exchange market," Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom told reporters.

He added authorities were closely watching the Chinese yuan's movements as the correlation between the won's and yuan's moves has increased.