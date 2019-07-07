Quantcast

S.Korea urges Japan to scrap export curbs, pledges help to firms

By Reuters

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - South Korea on Monday repeated a demand for Japan to withdraw tightened curbs imposed last week on exports of materials for making chips and smartphone displays, and pledged to help affected domestic companies.

"Japan's export restrictions should be withdrawn," Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said at a regular meeting of government ministers in charge of external economic affairs.

He said the government would help to minimise the damage on South Korean companies from the curbs that Japan imposed amid a diplomatic row over forced wartime labour. .





