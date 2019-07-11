S.Korea to raise minimum wage by 2.9% in 2020, smallest hike in decade

Reuters





SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - South Korea on Friday said it plans to raise the nation's minimum wage by the smallest amount in a decade, as large increases in the past two years backfired on the government with the slump in crucial low-paying jobs in the manufacturing and services sector.

The Minimum Wage Commission agreed on an increase of 2.9% to 8,590 won($7.32) an hour for next year, the smallest rise since a 2.8% hike in 2010.

It raised the minimum wage by 10.9% and 16.4% this year and last year, respectively, to boost private consumption and help narrow income equality.

South Korea's finance ministry cut its annual growth target to 2.4-2.5%, a seven-year low, after the economy shrank a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in the first quarter - the worst since the global financial crisis as global trade tensions and slowing domestic demand took a toll.

South Korea's labour-friendly President Moon Jae-in has pledged to raise the minimum wage by 55% to 10,000 won per hour by 2020, but he apologised last year saying that it could be difficult to fulfil his pledges.

($1 = 1,173.2100 won)