S.Korea to propose 9.2% spending increase in 2020 budget to support growth

SEJONG, South Korea, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Friday the government would propose to increase spending by 9.2% in next year's budget to shield Asia's fourth-largest economy from growing risks.

Hong Nam-ki told reporters at a briefing that the government was working on a budget of about 513 trillion won ($423.5 billion) for next year after considering the downside risks to growth and long-term fiscal conditions.

It would be a 9.2% spending increase from this year's annual budget, excluding an extra budget introduced later in the year.

Hong also said the government's decision on Thursday to end a military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan could make it difficult for the two countries to settle trade disputes.

($1 = 1,211.2000 won)