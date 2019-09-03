S.Korea tells state firms to boost spending as economy slows

Reuters





SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's government told state enterprises on Wednesday to spend 1 trillion won ($824.63 million) more than they had planned for the rest of the year to support cooling private sector activity.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki told heads of the country's 137 state-owned organisations at a meeting to increase their investment by 1 trillion won this year to prop up the economy, taking total investment for the year to 55 trillion.

This means public enterprises now have to boost their spending by some 6% for the rest of the year as Asia's fourth-largest economy is widely expected to miss the government's recently downgraded growth target this year.



($1 = 1,212.6600 won)