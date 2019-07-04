Quantcast

S.Korea says Japan's high-tech export curbs threat to global economy

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's trade minister said on Thursday Japanese export limits on high-tech materials bound for Seoul would pose a "huge threat" to the global economy and disrupt the global supply chain.

Amid a growing dispute over wartime forced labour between Tokyo and Seoul, Japan on Monday announced stricter restrictions on exports of three materials used in South Korean chips and smartphone displays.

The restrictions take effect on Thursday and could slow the export process by several months, affecting South Korean tech giants such as Samsung Electronics Co , SK Hynix Inc and LG Display .





