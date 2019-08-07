Quantcast

S.Korea says Japan grants first high-tech approval since July export curbs

By Reuters

Reuters


SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's prime minister said on Thursday Japan has granted its first approval for the export of a high-tech material to South Korea since Tokyo imposed tighter curbs in July on three high-tech components used for making chips and displays.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the approval made on Wednesday was for the material known as EUV photoresists, crucial for Samsung's advanced contract chipmaking production.

"We are stepping up our diplomatic efforts to make Japan retract its economic attack," Lee told a meeting with government officials.

South Korean chipmakers are hitting a dead end in their quest to find alternatives for key Japanese materials that have been hit with export restrictions, raising the prospect of major disruption to their operations in coming months.

The curbs apply on EUV photoresists, used in producing chips based on an advanced technique known as extreme ultraviolet lithography.

That could hobble Samsung's efforts to use the technology to catch up with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd in the booming business of building advanced chips for other companies.





