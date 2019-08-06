S.Korea policymakers pledge to stabilise financial markets

Quantcast

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's policymakers said on Wednesday the government and the central bank would work together to stabilise financial markets while closely monitoring volatility.

"(The authorities) will take pre-emptive and determined market stabilisation measures in case of any herd behaviour seen in the market," Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said in a meeting with policymakers to discuss current financial market volatility.

The urgent meeting included Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol. Governor Lee also said stabilising the financial and foreign exchange market is the main focus for now.





